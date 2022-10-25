Henry Cavill Is Back In DCEU As Superman; Confirms Comeback After 'Black Adam' Cameo

Henry Cavill has officially confirmed his return to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) as Superman, following his cameo in the post-credits scene of Black Adam.

Cavill made the major announcement by sharing his image as the suited hero on social media, followed by a video message as he thanked his fans for their support. Cavill said he waited to share the news until people had seen Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, where the two stars were seen coming face to face.

Henry Cavill confirms his return to DCEU as Superman

Taking to his Instagram handle, Cavill shared a video message stating, "I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this, because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam. But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official, that I am back as Superman."

He added, "The image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come. There's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all, thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

Teasing his comeback in the caption, Cavill wrote, "A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded."

According to Screenrant, Cavill's return also seemingly confirms that Man of Steel 2 is happening. Warner Bros had been developing various versions of the Man of Steel sequel for almost a decade now, however, their initiatives were 'largely disbanded'.

For the unversed, Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, following which he reprised his role in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League. He later appeared in Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021.

In the meantime, he has been busy with The Witcher series, wherein he plays the Geralt of Rivia. He has also been roped in for the spy film Argylle, set to premiere on Apple TV+.

(IMAGE: EINERD.COM.BR)