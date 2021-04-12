Henry Cavill Makes Relationship With 'beautiful, Brilliant' Natalie Viscuso Insta Official

Hollywood actor, Henry Cavill recently introduced fans to his new girlfriend. The actor who famously plays the character of Superman in Warner Bros. DC extended universe, took to his Instagram handle to make his relationship with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, "Instagram official". In the photo, the two can be seen sitting at a table, playing chess as Cavill looks at his lady love. The actor shared the post with the caption, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess".

About Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso

Fans will know Henry Cavill's girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, from her appearance in a 2005 episode of MTV's My Super Sweet 16. The description of the show stated, "At 15 years old, Natalie is now living in a $5 million house and cruising around town in her dad's Bentleys and Ferraris. What more could she want? How about being the most popular girl at school?". According to People magazine, Viscuso is currently the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, which is also one of the production companies behind films like Man of Steel and Enola Holmes starring Cavill. According to the same report, Henry and Natalie were spotted on April 6, 2021, holding hands while they took Cavill's dog out for a walk in London.

About Henry Cavill's movies and shows

Henry Cavill will be seen reprising his role as the Geralt of Rivia in the Polish-American fantasy drama titled, The Witcher. The actor has frequently been updating his social media handles with updates from the show, like unveiling the first look for his character for season 2 back in October 2020 or sharing clips from the TV show. Cavill recently appeared in the director's cut for the Justice League movie titled Zack Snyder's Justice League, in which the actor once again aced his role of Superman. The film has received generally positive reviews from the audience. The film was released on March 18, 2021.

In commemoration of the film's release, Cavill shared a post on March 19 with three BTS photos from the sets of the film. The actor shared the post with the caption, "Here's to you Zack. Congratulations! I know this has been an arduous journey for you, you kept fighting, though. I couldn't be happier to see your vision for Justice League realised. And what a movie it is! #HopeNeverDies #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague". Take a look at the post below.

