Henry Cavill Puts All Speculations About His Relationships To Rest With Single IG Post

Henry Cavill's Instagram family quite recently received the clarification that they had been asking for regarding the speculations surrounding his personal life and Henry Cavill's girlfriend from the actor himself. Henry Cavill's latest post sees him sharing a picture of himself as well as his partner and simultaneously touching upon the animosity that netizens supposedly have and the disapproving attitude they have towards his relationship with Natalie Viscuso. He rendered the reports and speculations baseless and talked about how the discussion panels primarily discuss Henry Cavill's girlfriend and how he can prove to be very "hurtful".

Henry Cavill's Instagram post that quashes rumours surrounding his relationship

The actor wrote

Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are "speculating", It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing. We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others. So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your "passion" is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true. Let's embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity. I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.

About Henry Cavill's girlfriend

Viscuso made her first TV appearance on one of the episodes of MTV's My Super Sweet 16 Season 1. The episode that featured her was released with the description, "At 15 years old, Natalie is now living in a $5 million house and cruising around town in her dad's Bentley's and Ferraris. What more could she want? How about being the most popular girl at school?". As far as her present professional commitments are concerned, Viscuso's Linkedin profile says that she is the vice president of Television and Digital Studios at Legendary Entertainment. For the uninitiated, Legendary was one of the companies that produced Cavill's films such as Man of Steel (2013) and Enola Holmes (2020). She previously worked in the scripted television departments at the Weinstein Company and ITV Studios. Viscuso holds a Bachelor's degree from the School of Cinematic Arts.

A peek into Natalie Viscuso's Instagram

The picture through which Henry Cavill's latest girlfriend made her relationship with the Enola Holmes star official sees the two indulge in a game of chess. The post also sees the two looking deep into each other's eyes. The same can be found below.

