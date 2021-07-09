Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Dua Lipa And More Cast In Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle'

Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy thriller movie Argylle recently announced its star-studded cast. The movie is based on the soon-to-be-released debut novel of the same name written by first-time author Ellie Conway. The cast includes A-list celebrities like Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryce Dallas Howard and many more.

The movie has roped in Henry Cavil, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson in the spy thriller. The movie has also cast Grammy award winner singer Dua Lipa who will be making her acting debut. As per Variety, Vaughn’s studio MARV is already planning at least three films in the franchise, which is based on a debut novel of the same name by first-time author Ellie Conway. The thriller is set to be published next year by Transworld Publishers Ltd., a division of Penguin Random House. Shooting on the film will begin in Europe this August. The star cast of the movie like Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa and others took to their respective social media handed to announced the news. The movie is slated to release in 2022

The film and the book will follow the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations. Dua Lipa along with acting will also provide music for the title track and score. Matthew Vaughn in an interview with Variety revealed that he was drawn to the script ever since he read the early draft manuscript. Vaugh said that he felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50's.

Zygi Kamasa, CEO of MARV in a statement said: “We are delighted that we will be starting our fourth and by far the biggest, feature film production since the start of the global pandemic. It demonstrates both our desire to scale up our production activity and our ambition to continue to launch new franchises beyond the ‘Kingsman’ series of films.” Vaughan will direct and produce the movie alongside Fuchs, Adam Bohling and David Reid. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach.

