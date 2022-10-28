Henry Cavill Says His Superman Has A ‘bright Future’; ‘I’ve Never Given Up Hope’

Henry Cavill has officially confirmed his return as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, following his cameo in the post-credit scenes of Black Adam. Now, Cavill has reflected on the future of his character, stating that it has a bright one. In a conversation with Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz at The 92nd Street Y in New York, he was asked about his return to playing Clark Kent. To this, Cavill said,

"The character means so much to me. It's been five years now? And I've — quite rightly, otherwise, I probably shouldn't deserve to wear the cape — I've never given up hope, and it's amazing to be here now talking about it again."

"There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I'm so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman," he further added.

'It was a powerful moment: Henry Cavill talks about donning Superman suit again

The actor debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel after which he reprised his role in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and then 2017's Justice League. He also appeared in Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021. Opening up about how he felt after revisiting the role in the new Dwayne Johnson DC film, Henry said that it was a 'very powerful moment' for him. "I wasn't too sure how I was gonna feel, whether I was gonna be like, 'Okay, cool, yeah, back in the suit,' or whether it was going to be something which was very emotionally connective because I put the Man of Steel suit back on," he said.

He mentioned, "I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit. It was incredibly important to me to just be standing there enjoying that moment."

Henry Cavill confirmed his return as Superman on Wednesday. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video which saw him saying, "I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam. But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official, that I am back as Superman."

He wrote in the caption, "A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded."

According to Screenrant, Cavill's return also seemingly confirms that Man of Steel 2 is happening.

Image: A still from 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'