Henry Cavill Shares Adorable Childhood Picture Wearing 'Superman' Costume

Henry Cavill has certainly made a name for himself as Superman in his multiple reprisals of the role. The actor shares many behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from his films on social media. However, the latest picture that he has shared is not only from his childhood, but also shows the oldest reference that one could make about him being Superman. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, he shared a picture from his childhood, where he is seen seated on the lap of his mother that left his fans reacting in excitement.

Henry Cavill shares his oldest photo as 'Superman'

Many celebrities have posted pictures with their mothers, sisters, wives and daughters on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Henry also made sure to post a picture with his mother, which is years back from his childhood. While it was a rare sight to see a glimpse from his childhood while he is seen seated on his mother’s lap, one could also spot the subtle reference he has made of his popular role. The actor is seen wearing a t-shirt with the symbol of Superman in the picture, as he poses for the camera with a smile along with his mother.

The actor wrote a long and heartfelt message about how his mother has influenced his life. He praised her and said that he has learnt a lot from her right since he was a child. However, fans took no time in noticing the subtle Superman reference that he had made as they saw the symbol on his t-shirt. They ended up in sending their reactions in the comments, which have witty references to his character. Some of them commented about his mother saying that it took a ‘Superwoman’ to raise a ‘Superman’.

Image courtesy: Henry Cavill's Instagram comments

The actor had first played the iconic character in the film Man of Steel, which released in 2013. He also played the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. He will be next seen donning the cape in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Some of his other popular films include Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Night Hunter and others.

