Henry Cavill Shares Superman BTS Pictures Celebrating Zack Snyder's Justice League Release

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has finally been made available. It features Henry Cavill as Superman, wearing the much-anticipated black suit. Now, as the movie has been released, Cavill shared a few behind-the-sets photos celebrating the occasion.

Henry Cavill shares BTS from Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Henry Cavill has more than 15 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. The actor posted three images from the shooting of Justice League Snyder Cut. The first one is from his returning as Superman. It has all its surroundings in green for CGI purposes. The next picture is before the iconic S logo reveals sequence. The last one also has Amy Adams and Zack Snyder as the three of them are standing in a field. Take a look at Cavill’s post below.

Reviews for Zack Snyder's Justice League are out. Many have praised the movie for its emotion, character development, plot, villains, and background score. The film has several scenes from the theatrical version but is a different project altogether. It has got a 78% critics score on the Rotten Tomatoes site. It is available on HBO Max in the US and other places. In India, the movie can be rented or bought on Book My Show. The project has arrived after around three years of #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign by fans on social media. However, it is speculated to be Snyder's last project for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Zack Snyder's Justice League has Henry Cavill as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, along with Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons, and others. Popular DC Comics villain Darkseid will make his debut. Additionally, Jared Leto as the Joker, and Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke are also part of the project. It is divided into six parts, with a total runtime of four hours and two minutes.