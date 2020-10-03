Henry Cavill On How 'Justice League' Put Him In A "super Awkward" Position

Henry Cavill played the role of Superman in three DCEU movies, The Man of Steel, Batman V Superman, and Justice League. However, due to the poor reception of the Justice League, Warner Bros ended up losing a lot of money at the Box Office. The Justice League film is now getting a re-release on HBO Max. This re-release will be the Snyder Cut of the movie.

But the original Justice League film was rather troublesome for Henry Cavill, especially during the promotion phase. In a recent interview with the Empire Podcast, Henry Cavill revealed how Justice League put him in a "super awkward" position. The actor shared how the ending of Batman V Superman led to issues during the Justice League's promotional tour.

At the end of Batman V Superman, Lex Luthor (played by Jesse Eisenberg) revives General Zod's corpse as Doomsday. Doomsday and Superman (Henry Cavill) end up fighting and killing each other at the very end of Batman V Superman. In the final scene of the film, Superman's body is buried and he is presumed to be dead.

However, Superman would not stay dead for long as he was set to return in Justice League. Despite the fact that most fans predicted Superman's return, Warner Bros decided that they still wanted to keep Henry Cavill's return as a secret. This caused many problems for the actor during filming and promotions.

Talking to Empire Podcast, Henry Cavill revealed that the makers of Justice League did not know what they wanted. They wanted Henry Cavill on the press tour, however, they did not want to give away Superman's return. This made the whole situation super awkward for Henry Cavill, who had to attend the press events without revealing his role in the movie. Cavill had to say that he was just there for "moral support", but he knew that no one was buying the excuses.

Henry Cavill has not yet made a return to the DCEU after Justice League. In fact, many fans are afraid that he might have given up on the role due to Justice League's failure. However, the actor had previously stated that he was open to returning as Superman as he believed that the character's arc could still be improved upon.

