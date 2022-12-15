Henry Cavill Will Not Return As Superman; DC Developing New Movie On Younger Version

After Henry Cavill's surprise return as Superman in Black Adam's post-credits scene signalled to audiences that he was back to play Clark Kent and subsequently his own confirmation that he would be returning to the DC universe, the fans were hyped for the much-awaited comeback. Sadly, Cavill will not return as Superman and instead, a new Superman film will be developed, focusing on a younger version of the character, according to the Guardians of the Galaxy director Jamer Gunn.

Henry Cavill made the announcement on his Instagram page about not returning as Superman. "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens," the British actor said in an Instagram post.

"For those who have been by my side through the years.....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards," Cavill added.

'New movie to focus on earlier part of Superman's life': James Gunn

Director, Writer and Producer James Gunn on Thursday announced a new Superman film which will focus on the earlier part of the superhero's life. "In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill," Gunn tweeted.

In the series of tweets, the Suicide Squad director said, "But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future...I am writing (and have been for a while). We don’t know who is directing yet."