Henry Cavill's Birthday: List Of 10 Best Characters Of 'The Witcher' Star

Henry Cavill was born on May 5, 1983, in Jersey, Channel Islands. The actor turned 38-year-old today. On this special occasion, know his top 10 characters among the many acclaimed performances he gave over his career spanning nearly two decades.

Henry Cavill's birthday: 10 best characters

10 - Randy James

Henry Cavill played a supporting role of Randy James in Whatever Works opposite Evan Rachel Wood. He was a man recruited by Wood's character's mother to separate Wood from her much older husband. Directed by Woody Allen, the movie also features Larry David, Patricia Clarkson, Ed Begley Jr., and Michael McKean.

9 - Stephen Colley

Released in 2003, the British film I Capture the Castle has Henry Cavill as Stephen Colley. It was one of his earliest roles at the age of 20 in this adaptation of Dodie Smith's classic novel. Colley served as a love interest for the main character Cassandra and is the handyman of her family.

8 - Humphrey

Henry Cavill was seen in a small role in an all-new avatar wearing a blonde wig and mustache in Stardust. His character Humphrey in this romantic fantasy film was a rival to main character Tristan, portrayed by Charlie Cox. The ensemble cast includes Claire Danes, Sienna Miller, Ricky Gervais, Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro, and others.

7 - Charles Brandon

The historical fiction series The Tudors cast Henry Cavill as one of the main characters Charles Brando. The actor appeared on every episode for four seasons as King Henry VIII's best friend and confidante. Cavill grabbed the attention of mainstream audiences with this role.

6 - Theseus

Immortals star Henry Cavill in the lead role of the Greek hero Theseus, a mortal chosen by Zeus to fight evil. It depicts the war fought between the Olympians and the Titans. The cast includes Stephen Dorff, Luke Evans, John Hurt, Isabel Lucas, Kellan Lutz, Mickey Rourke, and others.

5 - Napoleon Solo

Directed by Guy Ritchie, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. has Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, Jared Harris, and Hugh Grant. Cavill portrayed spy Napolean Solo, a character created by Ian Fleming in a 1960s series. Solo was a professional thief who joins the CIA due to his extraordinary skills.

4 - August Walker

Henry Cavill appeared as August Walker opposite Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. He essayed a CIA assassin working for the Special Activities Division with a mission to overlook Ethan and his team. The actor showed that he could carry a deadly villain's role with ease.

3 - Geralt Of Rivia

Netflix's fantasy drama series The Witcher marked Henry Cavill's return to series' after nine years. He played the titular role of Geralt of Rivia, a magically enhanced monster-hunter. The actor will reprise his role again in the upcoming second season.

2 - Sherlock Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown led the Netflix film Enola Holmes as the titular character. But Henry Cavill as her big brother and well-known detective Sherlock Holmes also caught many eyes. The private detective searches for his young sister as she goes on her quest.

1 - Superman

DC Comics character Kal-El / Superman / Clark Kent is among the top five popular superheroes around the world. Henry Cavill bought the character to the big screen in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with Man of Steel, directed by Zack Snyder. He went to portray the superhero in two more films. Henry Cavill as Superman earned global recognition.

