Henry Cavill's Birthday: Netizens Shower Wishes On The 'Man Of Steel' Of Hollywood

Henry Cavill turned 38 on May 5. To celebrate the birthday of the Man Of Steel of Hollywood, several fans of the actor have taken to Twitter to wish him on the special occasion. The Twitterati can be seen sharing their favoirite look of the actor while accompanying the same with what they think of The Witcher star. In addition to the same, certain production houses that have bankrolled some of Henry Cavill's movies have also wished the actor on his birth anniversary. Take a look at some of Henry Cavill's birthday wishes below.

The Twitterati celebrates Henry Cavill's birthday:

since its henry cavill’s birthday i have to bring back this video of people going crazy over him brushing his hair because its my favorite thing ever<3 pic.twitter.com/uJohTzvBiy — 🦙 (@henryscvm) May 4, 2021

Henry Cavill is the best Superman of all time and I meant what I said pic.twitter.com/BYbTqdqGzj — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗮𝘀 𝗩𝗲𝗴𝗮𝘀 (@Itssan17) May 5, 2021

Happy birthday to our favorite thief-turned-secret agent, Henry Cavill. What's your favorite Napoleon Solo scene? pic.twitter.com/DUibIrkHYD — The Man From UNCLE (@ManFromUNCLE) May 5, 2021

A Happy 38th Birthday to our #Superman —Henry Cavill! pic.twitter.com/sT3IpVdujU — DC Extended Universe (@TheDCEU) May 5, 2021

Today we wish a Happy Birthday to Henry Cavill, our Geralt of Rivia! pic.twitter.com/fUfn6CSCAx — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) May 5, 2021

happy birthday to this magnificent fine specimen. henry cavill i love your style and you're one of the geeks but a handsome one pic.twitter.com/eRYSIlva96 — 𝖉𝖔𝖔𝖒 (@ratcatches) May 5, 2021

Happy Birthday to #HenryCavill who plays some of our favourite pop icons: Superman, The Witcher and Sherlock Holmes #HappyBirthdayHenryCavill 🥳 pic.twitter.com/XivE2JMNSj — Experience12 (@Experience12HQ) May 5, 2021

About Henry Cavill's upcoming projects:

As far as the upcoming additions to the list of Henry Cavill's movies are concerned, it is believed that his version of Sherlock Holmes will get to play a more substantial role in the upcoming Enola Holmes sequel, which would essentially make the film a sibling detective comedy. As far as the return of Henry Cavill as Superman is concerned, there has been no update regarding the same from the official sources as yet. More details will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.