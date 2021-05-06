Henry Cavill's Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Shares An Adorable Picture On His 38th Birthday

Hollywood actor Henry Cavill celebrated his 38th birthday on May 5, 2021. And social media platforms had been flooded with wishes for the actor. His girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso also took to Instagram to wish him a sweet and meaningful picture. In the photograph, the couple was seen posing against a stunning city skyline amidst a twilight moment. Natalie and Henry made their relationship official a few weeks back through a well-planned social media post.

Henry Cavill’s girlfriend wishes him a happy birthday

Hollywood actor Henry Cavill recently received a birthday wish from his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, on the occasion of his birthday. In the picture posted on her Instagram story, the two love birds are seen cosying up in front of a see-through window inside a high-rise building. The stunning city skyline can be spotted in the background, enhancing the beauty of the picture.

In the photograph shared by Natalie, the couple is seen following proper COVID-19 regulations by keeping their facemasks on to protect themselves. Henry Cavill can be seen wearing a heavy dark brown jacket which comes with huge collars that stand out in the image. Natalie Viscuso can also be seen wearing a light coloured jacket with a matching white facemask.

In the small note attached with the picture, Natalie Viscuso has wished Henry Cavill a happy birthday while addressing him as ‘my birthday boy’. She has also added a sweet ‘celebration’ emoticon to express her thoughts better. Have a look at the post on Natalie Viscuso’s Instagram here.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso had made their romantic relationship official through an adorable post on social media. In the picture posted, the two celebs can be seen focusing on a game of chess while the picture is clicked from a side angle. Natalie seems quite engrossed in the game while Henry is seen looking at her with a sweet smile across his face. In the caption for the announcement post, Henry Cavill tagged Natalie Viscuso as his ‘love’ and also emphasised how brilliant and beautiful she is. Have a look at the post on Henry Cavill’s Instagram here.

