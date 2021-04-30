Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes To Co-lead 'Enola Homes 2' With Millie Bobby Brown?

Zack Snyder's Justice League star Henry Cavill can have a more prominent role as the legendary Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 2, which will star Millie Bobby Brown as the titular character. As per a report on WeGotThisCovered, Netflix may choose to move Henry Cavill's version of Sherlock Homes up the list of Enola Holmes 2 characters in terms of importance in order to present it as a bit of a buddy drama and increase viewership numbers. This decision will be taken by the streamer even though Cavill and Netflix had found themselves embroiled in a legal battle with the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (The creator of Sherlock Holmes) after the release of the first movie, which was helmed by Harry Bradbeer.

Of late, as many as five upcoming Enola Holmes movies are said to be in development. However, the reports regarding the number of Enola Holmes sequels that are being planned or are reportedly being developed are yet to be confirmed, denied and commented on by official sources.

Enola Holmes 2 movie release date, cast, crew and other details:

As far as details regarding Enola Holmes 2 movie release date, its cast, crew and plot are concerned, those details are currently under wraps. The information regarding the same is expected from the makers in the upcoming days. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Enola Holmes:

Enola Holmes, which is a Netflix original film that made its streaming debut on 23rd September 2020, tells the story of its titular character who is on the search for her mother. In the film, she can be seen using her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord. The film is helmed by Harry Bradbeer and is produced by Mary Parent; Alex Garcia; Ali Mendes; Millie Bobby Brown; Paige Brown.

The film, which is also a Legendary Pictures presentation, has been adapted from the novel titled The Case of the Missing Marquess by Nancy Springer, featuring Enola Holmes as its front-lining character. It is believed that the second film will be a book-to-small screen adaptation of The Case of the Left-Handed Lady. However, more information regarding the sequel is awaited from the makers. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Enola Holmes trailer: