Henry Cavill's Superman In 'Man Of Steel' And Other Movies/shows On Kal-El To Binge-watch

DC Comics character, Superman was created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster. Following his comic book debut in 1938, Kal-El is among the top fictional superhero. There have been several films and series depicting the life of Clark Kent for over seven decades.

Movies on Kal-El's life

Superman

Released in 1948, Superman was the first live-action film on the last son of krypton. It is a 15-part film serial starring Kirk Alyn in the titular role, with Noel Neill as Lois Lane, Tommy Bond as Jimmy Olsen, and others. The movie was followed by Atom Man vs. Superman (1950) with Lyle Talbot as Lex Luthor aka the Atom Man

Superman and the Mole Men

The first feature film based on Kal-El nay on any DC Comics character is Superman and the Mole Men (1951). George Reeves essayed Superman with Phyllis Coates as Lois Lane. The film was aimed to promote the subsequent television series. Reeves reprised the role in a short film Stamp Day for Superman in 1954.

Superman

Christopher Reeve portrayed the titular superhero in Superman (1978), the first big-budget movie on the character. The ensemble cast includes Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman, Glenn Ford, Margot Kidder, Jackie Cooper, Terence Stamp, Phyllis Thaxter, and others. The success spun a film series Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987). To date, these are the most number of solo movies on Kal-El's life.

Superman Returns

For nearly two decades, Clark Kent did not appear on the big screen. Then, Superman Returns was released in 2006 featuring Brandon Routh as Kal-El, Kate Bosworth as Lois Lane, Kevin Space as Lex Luthor, and others. It served as a homage sequel to Christopher Reeves' first two Superman movies while ignoring the other instalments.

Man of Steel

Henry Cavill debuted as Kal-El in Man of Steel (2013) directed by Zack Snyder, starting the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). He went on to portray the superhero in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). Currently, Henry Cavill's Superman is the latest representation of the character on the silver screen.

Series on Superman

Adventures of Superman

Airing from 1952 to 1958, Adventures of Superman was the first television series to feature the DC Comics character. George Reeves reprised the role as Kal-El from the movie, with Jack Larson, John Hamilton, and Robert Shayne. Phyllis Coates also returned as Lois Lane for the first season and then Noel Neill took over the role.

Superboy

The early years of Kal-El on earth were explored in Superboy (1988 - 1992) series. It consists of four seasons and 100 episodes. John Haymes Newton essayed Clark Kent in the first season, with Gerard Christopher stepping to play the character in the remaining three seasons.

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher starred as Kal-El and Lois Lane, respectively, in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. The series focuses on the romantic relationship between Clark and Lois, along with the former's adventures as his superhero alter-ego. With four seasons and 88 episodes, it aired from 1993 to 1997.

Smallville

Smallville features Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Kristen Kreuk as Lana Lang, Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor, Annette O'Toole as Martha Kent, John Schneider as Jonathan Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, and others. The series follows Clark in the titular fiction town before he becomes the Man of Steel. Airing from 2001 to 2011, it includes 10 seasons and 217 episodes, being the longest-running show on the last son of krypton, to date.

Superman & Lois

The CW series Superman & Lois is the latest television interpretation of Kal-El. It is set in the Arrowverse and is a spinoff of Supergirl starring Melissa Benoist. The show has Tyler Hoeclin playing Clark Kent, Elizabeth Tullock as Lois Lane, with Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Erik Valdez, Wolé Parks, Dylan Walsh, Inde Navarrette, and Emmanuelle Chriqui. The show is set in the Arrowverse and is a spinoff of Supergirl starring Melissa Benoist.

IMAGE: WARNERBROS-INDIA.COM

