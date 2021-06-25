Henry Golding Calls His Baby Girl 'sleep Terrorist', Recalls Hilarious Moment From Labour

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding welcomed his first child with his wife, Liv Lo on March 31, 2021. The couple announced her birth in early April and the Malaysian star has been sharing updates about his bundle of joy ever since. In his recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres' Show, he shared how life has been with the new family member in the Golding clan and shared some hilarious moments about labour and delivery.

On June 24, 2021, Golding made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The actor said that having the baby was more difficult than he anticipated. "It’s been quite the adjustment, it’s one of those things that you start off thinking, ‘I’m gonna be the best parent ever, I’m gonna be so doting. When in reality that first-week hits and it is an absolute sleep terrorist that just moved into your house because she does not stop." He added that he would sleep on the floor next to her crib and wished for the baby to go back to sleep again and let him rest. Besides this, he called her a sweetheart. Further, he gave an update about the 12-week old girl and said that she was "milk-hungry all the time".

He also spoke about the labour process and how he felt more stressed than his wife. The Last Christmas star said, "She was cruising and was in the zone and it was a good probably 16-hour labour or something like that. By the end of it, I was wrecked, so I don’t know how she was feeling, she was stoic as ever." He added that he was anxious by the end of it and wanted the baby to be delivered soon. "I was like, ‘We just have to do whatever it takes … loosen everything down there and let’s get the baby out'", he joked and said that he was "freaking".

Henry Golding gets candid about new baby girl on The Ellen Show

On the work front, Golding is preparing for three movies scheduled to be released soon. In 2021, he will be seen in Robert Schwentke's Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe: Origins in the titular role. He will be replacing Ray Park, who previously portrayed the character in the earlier movies. Snake Eyes will be released theatrically on July 23, 2021. Other than this, Henry will also be seen in Persuasion, next to Dakota Johnson. The film is based on Jane Austen's novel of the same name. He will be playing one of the lead roles as Mr Elliot.

Image: Henry Golding's Instagram

