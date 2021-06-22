Henry Golding Can't Wait To Share His 'passion For Travelling' With His Baby Girl

Henry Golding is a prominent Malaysian artist who is best known for his popular show, The Travel Show. As the artist recently became a father to a baby girl, he opened up about how it was important to learn about the importance of travelling at a very young age and revealed that he was lucky to have such parents who understood that.

Henry Golding on allowing kids to experience different cultures

According to reports by People, Henry Golding recently opened up on his passion for travelling and mentioned that he could not wait further to share it with his baby daughter. Recalling his childhood, he stated that he grew up lucky enough to have parents who saw the importance of travelling. He came from a multicultural family where his dad was British while his mother was Malaysian and revealed that they had a mixed kind of heritage and referred to his life as ‘a child of two worlds’.

Speaking about the importance of travelling, he added that it was important to understand it from a young age and that they were quite lucky. Henry Golding also stated that visiting places like Asia and allowing children to experience a different culture was quite important. The artist also went candid over how he was planning to get as many stamps in the passport as possible.

Opening about his parenthood, Henry Golding further shared that it had been amazing so far as his daughter was a good baby. He even praised his wife by saying that she was phenomenal and an amazing mother. He then stated that parenthood was totally an overwhelming experience in which he somehow learnt how to be comfortable in feeling overwhelmed. He further mentioned that he felt like he was freaking out but had no idea what was that about.

Henry Golding on the work front

Henry Golding has been working on three of his projects namely Snake Eyes, Persuasion and The Tiger’s Apprentice. In Snake Eyes, he will be essaying the lead role alongside other actors like Andrew Koji, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe and others. The movie Persuasion will showcase the actor alongside other talented artists namely Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Suki Waterhouse, Richard E Grant and others. Henry Golding will also be voicing the character, Mr Hu in his upcoming animated film, The Tiger’s Apprentice.

IMAGE: HENRY GOLDING'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.