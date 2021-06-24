Henry Golding Talks About Feeling 'more Stressed Than Wife' During Her 16 Hour Labour

Henry Golding recently welcomed his baby Lila with his wife. The couple welcomed their daughter on March 31. The actor recently appeared on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The 34-year-old actor talked about his life as a new dad and how the whole experience has been for him. During his interaction with the host Ellen DeGeneres, Henry Golding revealed that he may have been more stressed than his wife during her labour with their daughter Lila.

Henry Golding talks about being more stressed than his wife during her labour

Henry Golding's wife Liv Lo had around 16-hour labour added the actor. He talked about his experience of being in the delivery room with his wife at the time of his daughter’s birth. He shared that it was an ‘eye-opening experience for him. Talking about this Henry Golding joked, “I think it was more stressful for me than it was for my wife.” The Crazy Rich Asians star added, "She was cruising and was in the zone and it was a good probably 16-hour labour or something like that. By the end of it, I was wrecked, so I don't know how she was feeling, she was stoic as ever." Golding further mentioned, “I think by the end of it I was like, ‘We just have to do whatever it takes, loosen everything down there and let’s get the baby out,’” Henry laughed. “I was freaking.” Here is a look at what he had to say about the whole experience.

Henry Golding's daughter

Henry Golding's daughter Lila is now 12 weeks old. Henry Golding's wife Liv Lo regularly shares pictures with their daughter. During the episode, Henry shared that his daughter is currently ‘milk hungry all the time.’ Talking about his daughter, Henry shared, "It's been quite the adjustment, it's one of those things that you start off thinking, 'I'm gonna be the best parent ever, I'm gonna be so doting.' When in reality that first-week hits and it is an absolute sleep terrorist that just moved into your house because she does not stop," He called his daughter a sweetheart and added, “I think there were many moments of me just like cowered on the floor beside her crib, just wishing she would let me sleep a little bit," Henry Golding had recently shared a short video with daughter Lila on the occasion of father’s day. Here is a look at Henry Golding's Instagram.

Henry Golding's Instagram

Image: Liv Lo Golding Instagram

