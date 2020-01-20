From 'Seven' To 'Gone Girl'; Hollywood Films That Surprised Fans With Twists

A great plot twist doesn't just add an interesting element in the movie but it can also make that particular movie truly unforgettable. As Hollywood continues to reboot countless old movies with new plot twists and story-lines, it is easy to think that the days of original and surprising storytelling are long behind us.

However, there are many Hollywood films, which have kept fans talking for years, and have cemented their place in film history. Here is a compiled list of movies that ended with surprising plot twists.

Gone Girl

Starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, and Neil Patrick Harris in the leading roles, Gone Girl is one of the few Hollywood films in which a surprising twist comes halfway through the film. Helmed by David Fincher, Gone Girl chronicles the story of a writer named Nick Dunne and his wife Amy, as they move to Missouri from New York, shortly after which, Amy disappears on their wedding anniversary. Nick is a prime suspect in the case, and for the first half of the film, it seems certain that he committed the crime.

American Psycho

Starring Christian Bale, Justin Theroux, and Josh Lucas in the leading roles, American Psycho chronicles the story of a wealthy New York City investment banking executive, Patrick Bateman, who hides his alternate psychopathic ego from his co-workers and friends as he delves deeper into his violent, hedonistic fantasies. However, the twist in the story plot comes in the end, as Bateman learns many of his victims are supposedly still alive and he might have imagined committing the heinous murders. Released in 2000, American Psycho is directed by Mary Harron.

Seven

Starring Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, and Kevin Spacey in the leading roles, Seven chronicles the story of two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, who hunt a serial killer as he uses the seven deadly sins as his motives. The story gets further twisted when the killer confesses murdering Morgan's wife in the movie and challenges Pitt to murder him. Helmed by David Fincher, Seven is hailed as one of the most violent films ever made.

Atonement

Starring Keira Knightley, James McAvoy, and Brenda Blethyn in the leading roles, Atonement chronicles the story of writer Briony Tallis, who irrevocably changes the course of several lives when he accuses his older sister's lover of a crime he did not commit. Released in 2007, Atonement is helmed by Joe Wright.

Secret Window

Starring Johnny Depp, Maria Bello, and John Turturro in the leading roles, the Secret Window chronicles the story of a successful writer, who is stalked at his remote lake house by an imaginary man who accuses him of plagiarism. The twist in the story comes when Depp realises that he has a rare brain condition.

