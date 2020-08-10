'Sydney White' Cast: Here Are All The Cast Members Of The Teen Romantic Flick

Sydney White was an American teen romantic comedy film that was released on September 21, 2007. The film was directed by Joe Nussbaum and was bankrolled by James G Robinson, David C Robinson along with Clifford Werber. The movie was based on the fairytale, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The movie was penned by Chad Gomez Creasy. The characters of the movie were based and resembled all the pivotal characters of the fairy tale against the backdrop of a college rivalry. Here is all you need to know about the Sydney White cast.

Also Read: Godzilla Vs Kong' Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Details For Fans

Sydney White Cast

Amanda Bynes as Sydney White

Amanda Bynes is known for her extensive work in the movie and television sphere during the 1900s and 2000s. She gained prominence as a child artist in shows like All That and The Amanda Show. She was also seen in films like Big Fat Liar, She's The Man, and What A Girl Wants.

Also Read: Selling Sunset' Cast: Take A Look At Fan-favourite Realtors From The Hit Show

In this film, she essays the role of Sydney and her character is based on Snow White. She is a beautiful, free-spirited, and kind-hearted SAU student. She wants to become a Kappa sorority member like her late mother.

Also Read: 'Pareeksha' Cast List: Prakash Jha's Maiden Collab Involves A Trio Of Seasoned Actors

Sara Paxton as Rachel Witchburn

Sara is an American actor and a singer. She is known for her performance as Mari Collingwood in the horror film The Last House On The Left. She is also known for movies like Superhero Movie, The Innkeepers, and Aquamarine.

Also Read: Big Brother 20' Cast's Net Worth: From Winner Kaycee Clark To Angela Rummans

In Sydney White, her character is the main antagonist. Her character Rachel is based on Snow White's evil stepmother. She creates many obstacles in Sydney's path during their college stint.

Matt Long as Tyler Prince

Matt is known for his role as Zeke Landon in the NBC drama, Manifest. He also gained prominence from the TV series Jack and Bobby. He was seen in the Ghost Rider movie franchise too.

The movie sees him essay the role of Tyler who is smitten by Sydney. His character is based on Prince Charming who is the main love interest of Snow White. His closeness with Sydney also adds to the jealousy of Rachel.

John Schneider as Paul White

John is an American actor and a country singer. He is known for his performances in series like Dukes Of Hazzard and Smallville. He plays Sydney's father in the movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.