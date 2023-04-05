Last Updated:

Here Are Notable Spider-Man Variants In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Pics Here

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer reveals several variants of Spider-Man, including Spider-Woman, the Scarlet Spider, and more.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Spider-Man
1/8
Image: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer

Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099 is voiced by Moonknight actor Oscar Issac. O'Hara is from the future, where he receives the same powers as Peter Parker after he rewrites half of his DNA. 

Spider-Man
2/8
Image: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer

Jessica Drew's Spider-Woman was also seen in the trailer. Voiced by Issa Rae, Spider-Woman has all the powers of the standard Spider-Man in the comics, but she can also create bioelectricity. 

Spider-Man
3/8
Image: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer

Spider-Man India is also featured in the trailer. Played by Deadpool actor Karan Soni, this variant of Spider-Man is an Indian boy named Pavitr Prabhakar. 

Spider-Man
4/8
Image: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer

While this variant of Spider-Man is not yet confirmed, many speculate that this is Morlun, who is the antagonist in the original Spider-Verse series in the comics. 

Spider-Man
5/8
Image: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer

Spider-Gwen is back in the series, as she initially appeared in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Gwen became the superhero in a parallel universe, where she had seen the death of Peter Parker. 

Spider-Man
6/8
Image: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer

The Scarlet Spider is another variant of Spider-Man, though not necessarily from a different universe. In the comics, Peter Parker had a clone named Ben Reilly, who took a separate identity. 

Spider-Man
7/8
Image: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer

The Spider-Man to the right is from Marvel's Spider-Man video game, with his own identity and different backstory.

Spider-Man
8/8
Image: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer

Coming from the 2001 animated show Spider-Man Unlimited, this version of the superhero went to "Counter Earth," and was forced to adapt with futuristic modifications. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: Stars descend upon NMACC launch event

From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: Stars descend upon NMACC launch event
Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor: Stars grace NMACC gala

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor: Stars grace NMACC gala
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com