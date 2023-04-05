Here Are Notable Spider-Man Variants In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Pics Here

Quick links:
Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099 is voiced by Moonknight actor Oscar Issac. O'Hara is from the future, where he receives the same powers as Peter Parker after he rewrites half of his DNA.
Jessica Drew's Spider-Woman was also seen in the trailer. Voiced by Issa Rae, Spider-Woman has all the powers of the standard Spider-Man in the comics, but she can also create bioelectricity.
Spider-Man India is also featured in the trailer. Played by Deadpool actor Karan Soni, this variant of Spider-Man is an Indian boy named Pavitr Prabhakar.
While this variant of Spider-Man is not yet confirmed, many speculate that this is Morlun, who is the antagonist in the original Spider-Verse series in the comics.
Spider-Gwen is back in the series, as she initially appeared in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Gwen became the superhero in a parallel universe, where she had seen the death of Peter Parker.
The Scarlet Spider is another variant of Spider-Man, though not necessarily from a different universe. In the comics, Peter Parker had a clone named Ben Reilly, who took a separate identity.
The Spider-Man to the right is from Marvel's Spider-Man video game, with his own identity and different backstory.