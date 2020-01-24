Here Are The Best Quotes From Romantic-comedy Telenovela 'Jane The Virgin'

Jane The Virgin is a popular American telenovela starring Gina Rodriguez as Jane Villanueva. The romantic comedy show revolves a 23-year-old virgin who accidentally gets artificially inseminated by a gynaecologist.

Developed by Jennie Snyder Urman, this satirical series garnered showers of praises and accolades. Jane The Virgin was considered one of the Top 10 Television Programs of 2014 by the American Film Institute.

This show describes the importance of friends and family, besides keeping the value of career intact. Streaming on Netflix, Jane The Virgin is a perfect blend of drama, romance, comedy, and satire. Have a look at some of the memorable quotes from Gina Rodriguez’s show.

Here are the best quotes from ace telenovela Jane The Virgin that you cannot get enough of

1. “My parents are here today, not because they are meant to be, but because they chose each other. And in the face of a million obstacles, they chose each other. When it seemed like they should give up, they chose each other. And they keep choosing each other in the face of every single twist and turn life brings them. Every single day. And that is not destiny. That is not fate. That's commitment. For richer or poorer. In sickness and in health. Through stormy days and sunny skies. They have earned their happy ending.”

2. "You asked me if I'll be able to let go, and I said yes. And I will. But it's going to be hard because it means letting go of something pretty big- the possibility of us. Which has been there for me, in the back of my mind, for a long time."

3. "There are many Jesus Christs. There is only one Jane."

4. "Life is full of tough moments, you have to fight for what you want."

5. "I just love you two so much. Your love is something I aspire to. And I wish you all the happiness in the world, which is a really weird feeling because I don't usually wish happiness on other people."

6. "I tell my son every night that monsters aren't real. But they are. I'm looking at one. But you'll never win."

7. "Do not engage with their mom. Be the bigger person."

8. "I don't love you because you're incredibly sexy. I love you because you're my best friend and I want to grow old with you. And right now, I am confused about every single thing in my life, except you."

9· "End of story. Well, you know what, I'm the writer. I'll end the story."

