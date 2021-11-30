Here's How A Tweet Got 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu To Appear On 'Selling Sunset'

As viewers await the upcoming season of Selling Sunset, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are in for a surprise as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu is set to appear on the show. Reports by Entertainment Weekly mentioned that the upcoming season will witness the actor at the Oppenheim Group office, as he enlists the help of Chrishell Stause to get his hands on his dream house. Stause told the publication that the collaboration is all thanks to Twitter.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Stause mentioned that The MCU actor had tweeted about the show and she was 'excited that he was a fan'. The actor binge-watched the third season of the show in 2020 and wrote, "What no I’m not binge-watching Season 3 of Selling Sunset, why would you think that at all." Chrishell Stause mentioned she 'took it as a huge compliment' and thought it was 'super cool'. She further told the publication that Simu Liu mentioned he was looking for a place and she was more than happy to help him with that.

What no I’m not binge-watching Season 3 of Selling Sunset, why would you think that at all 🙄 — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) August 10, 2020

It all started when Chrishell tweeted, "Question for the guys. If you ask a girl out but she isn’t interested but wants to keep it friendly-how would you prefer she tell you that?" Simu Liu took the chance to respond to her and mentioned that 'Up front and honest is the way to go'. He then did not waste any time and mentioned that he was in the market to buy a home. He wrote, "I might be in the market to buy."

While I got you... I might be in the market to buy...... — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) April 2, 2021

Chrishell was over the moon and asked the actor if he would like to be part of Selling Sunset. She made it clear that she would help him get his dream house even if he was not on the show. She mentioned that the actor was 'so enthusiastic about it' and stated that he was 'so lovely and so helpful' during the filming of the episode. Fans are excited about the release of the episode and can't wait to see both the universes combine on-screen.

