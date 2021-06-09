Here's How Blake Shelton Feels While Working With Beau Gwen Stefani

On June 4, 2021, the American country music singer Blake Shelton made an appearance on The Zane Lowe Show, which streams on Apple Music. In the interview, he spoke about his experience of working with his fiance Gwen Stefani. He went on to say that working with her feels like he is a kid on a Christmas morning because it is exhilarating to work with her. He went on to reveal that he had to pinch himself to believe that he was co-writing a song with her when they were working on Go Ahead and Break My Heart.

Upon being asked what it was like to work with Gwen, he said that he is still in a blown away mode when he works with her because they have worked only on four songs together. He then went on to reveal that Gwen has the habit of popping up in his concerts and surprising his fans. He then said "There’s been times where she comes out on stage, we’ll have a plan if she’s at one of my concerts and we always try to keep it on the down low, and then we’ll start ‘Nobody But You’ or ‘Go Ahead And Break My Heart’" "Then I’ll be singing it, and here I am dying from the time I stand on stage, walk out on stage until that moment hits, because I know on that setlist people are going to s#@t in their seats when Gwen Stefani walk out here" he stated. “It’s like I’m a kid on Christmas morning,” he said. “And so that’s what it’s like for me working with her. It’s just exciting, it really is,” he further added.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first met on sets of The Voice in 2104 and were married to Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert respectively at the time. They split from their spouses in 2015 and began dating after the ninth season of The Voice. Blake Shelton proposed to Gwen Stefani in October 2020, and the two are reportedly busy planning a wedding, after six years of being together.

