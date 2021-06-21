Here's How Hugh Jackman's 10th Day In Quarantine Looks Like

Aussie actor Hugh Jackman is just "four more sleeps" away from completing his 14-day quarantine as he recently flew down to Australia from the United States. Ever since he was quarantined in a bel-air hotel in Sydney upon returning to Australia, the X-Men star has been sharing his quarantine updates with fans on social media. In his latest update, Hugh revealed getting a "little cocky" as he spent his tenth day of hotel isolation catching blueberries and won fans' hearts with a video of himself doing the same.

Hugh Jackman shares a glimpse of '#day10inquarantine', gushes "only 4 more sleeps"

Hugh Jackman's videos about "things to do whilst in quarantine" have been showered with immense love by fans on social media lately. Post revealing being in quarantine at a hotel in Sydney last week, the 52-year-old actor has been keeping netizens updated with each day of hotel quarantine on Instagram. After sharing how his family surprised him on the occasion of Father's Day 2021, Hugh showcased how he spent his 10th day of quarantine and expressed being excited as he will soon get to reunite with his beloved ones.

Yesterday, i.e. June 20, the Emmy Award-winning actor took to his Instagram handle to share a chirpy video of himself throwing ten blueberries in the air and attempting to catch them with his mouth. In the video, Hugh succeeded in catching the first nine berries with his mouth while he missed the last berry towards the end as it hit his lower teeth and fell on the ground. Posting the candid video of himself on Instagram, the Bad Education star wrote, "Clearly, I got a little cocky. But the good news is ONLY 4 MORE SLEEPS!! C’mon! #day10inquarantine".

Soon after Hugh Jackman's latest video surfaced on the internet, it was quick to go viral across social media platforms. Hundreds of fans also flocked to the comment section of his IG post to share their reactions about the same. While one user wrote, "Best video of the day, this video is the only thing matters", another jokingly commented, "I'm looking respectfully at that neck".

