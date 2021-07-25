Here’s How John Cena Reacted To Margot Robbie Sleeping With His Cutout For 2 Years

Margot Robbie recently revealed how John Cena reacted when she told him about sleeping with a life-sized cardboard cutout of him in the room, for two years! The duo recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live along with director James Gunn, to promote the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel. Cena will appear as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad alongside Robbie, who reprises her role of Harley Quinn.

Margot Robbie talks about meeting John Cena for the first time

When appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was guest-hosted by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, Robbie spoke about how she came to live with a cardboard cutout of John Cena for 2 years. The actress said:

I watched WWE when I was growing up. When I was a kid, I loved the Undertaker, and then obviously when I was a teenager I kind of stopped watching. But then, as a late teen, early 20s, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena — so much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday, and [he] had a cardboard cutout of John Cena in his bedroom. So I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena in the room.

Not only this, but Robbie also revealed how she thought she would remain professional and not tell Cena about this particular experience when the two were to start working together for the film. However, things didn't exactly go as planned. The first interaction between the duo, according to Robbie, went somewhat like this:

And I remember thinking, 'I wonder if now that I'm going to work with John Cena, should I tell him this or is that going to be weird?' And I thought, 'I'm just going to keep that to myself. I'm not going to tell him. That'd be a weird way to start our working relationship.' And then five seconds into meeting him, I'm like, 'I used to sleep in a room with a life-size cutout of you.'

However, according to Robbie, John Cena was absolutely unfazed by this revelation. Adding to the hilarity, Anderson brought out a cardboard cutout of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and placed it in front of Cena who jokingly said, "Sup?". Robbie however, revealing the fangirl inside of her told Cena that he should've done his "You can't see me" hand gesture to the Harley cutout instead. The trio of guests which included James Gunn discussed many more things about the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel, check out the full interaction, below -

IMAGE - AP

