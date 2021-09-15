Here’s How Rami Malek Was Roped In For Daniel Craig Starrer ‘No Time To Die’

After his appearance in the No Time To Die trailer, Rami Malek has left quite a lasting impression on fans. Fans eagerly await the showdown between the actor and Daniel Craig, who will play James Bond. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the film’s casting director Debbie McWilliams revealed that roping in Rami Malek for No Time To Die was no piece of cake. She called the experience a ‘strange time’.

No Time To Die casting director on roping in Rami Malek

Debbie McWilliams mentioned in the interview that Rami Malek’s agents did not respond when she reached out to him for the actor’s role in the latest film in the James Bond franchise. She further mentioned that everyone in a Bond film must first meet everyone before signing a contract, however, Rami Malek’s team gave no response.

The casting director, however ‘happened to be at the right place at the right time.’ Debbie mentioned that she attended a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody, where Rami Malek took on the role of the iconic Freddie Mercury. She shared that they were later invited for a drink. It was there that she approached the actor and asked him if he has received a call from his agent regarding a role in a James Bond film, and he said no. He got on the phone immediately and arrived at the office the very next day.

Rami Malek earlier spoke to GQ magazine about his role in No Time To Die. The actor mentioned that there was ‘no way’ he was going to let a 007 movie pass. He mentioned that the film franchise was part of ‘cinematic history’. The actor is also famous for his roles in Night at the Museum, Need for Speed, Mr Robot, The Master and many more.

No Time To Die was recently in the news after Universal Pictures India announced that the much-anticipated film will also be releasing in Gujarati. The film will be released in India and the United Kingdom on September 30, one week before it hits the big screens in the United States. The Bond films featuring Daniel Crag as the M16 agent include Quantum of Solace, Casino Royale, Skyfall, Spectre, etc.

(Image: Twitter/@007, AP)