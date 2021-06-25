Here's How Sam Asghari Supported And Empowered Britney Spears In Her Testing Times

After Britney Spears opened up about her traumatising experience due to her court-ordered conservatorship on June 23, she has garnered a lot of support from all over the world. Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has been her strong support during her tough times, for which, Brintey’s fans have also been appreciating him. A recent report came out which revealed how and in what ways Sam Asghari has supported Britney Spears. Read on to know more about it.

A report recently published by E! Online states that a source told them that Sam Asghari has been empowering Britney Spears in every way and has been a strong support to her during her testing times. The report also says that Asghari is proud of Britney for being brave and speaking her truth in court on June 23. Sam is aware of how tough it has been for Britney to live through the 13 years of her conservatorship and has tried his best to keep her uplifted through it all, said the source. Sam often refers to Britney as his ‘lioness’ in his Instagram posts which feature her.

On the day of Britney’s hearing in the court, Sam Asghari had uploaded a picture on his Instagram story, where he was seen wearing a t-shirt that said ‘Free Britney.’ After the hearing, a lot of Britney Spears’ fans sent praiseful comments to Sam Asghari on his Instagram posts, for being her rock-solid support.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears have been together since 2016. The report also said the two have been looking forward to a future together and might get married soon. Recently, Sam Asghari uploaded a video on his Instagram, where he and Britney Spears are trying out different face-filters as they take a flight together.

Britney Spears' conservatorship

Britney Spears has been in a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008. This decision was taken by the court after her mental breakdown that year. According to this order, all of her financial and professional decisions will be taken by her father, Jamie Spears, and an attorney. In her hearing on June 23, Britney opened up about how depressing this conservatorship has been for her. She said that it has traumatised her and harshly affected her day-to-day life and mental health.

IMAGE: SAM ASGHARI'S INSTAGRAM

