Here's Marvel’s ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy's’ Exciting Change To Star Lord’s Origin Story

In a recent deep dive into the back-end development of the much-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy video game, the senior audio director of developer Eidos-Montréal, Steve Szczepkowski made some interesting new revelations. He mentioned how integral music is to the upcoming video game. Apart from just the soundtrack, music will also have a role to play in Star Lord’s backstory.

Eidos-Montréal made a few revelations in terms of Peter Quill’s backstory. They mentioned that the name Star Lord is borrowed from Peter’s favourite band from his childhood, as reported in IGN India. The name was not picked up merely because it sounded ‘cool’, but has an interesting backstory to it as well.

Instead of just letting the backstory be just that, Szczepkowski served as a frontman for the fictional 'Star Lord' band. Apart from that, he also recorded an in-galaxy album. Fans will be able to hear the original album as the band 'Star Lord' in the Guardians of the Galaxy game.

Apart from the 'Star Lord' album and orchestral score, the Guardians of the Galaxy video game will also use certain music from the 80s including the iconic New Kids On the Block, Iron Maiden, KISS, Rick Astley, Hot Chocolate, and many more that will be played throughout the course of the game.

These soundtracks will also play during a combat mechanic called Huddle which will play an 80s song from Peter Quill’s cassette player and lend a helping hand to the Guardians team while fighting. Even though Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a separate entity and is unrelated to James Gunn’s film, it’s clear that music plays an integral role in both, the game and movie. Guardians of the Galaxy is Square Enix’s second collaboration with Marvel, but unlike Marvel’s Avengers, Guardians will be a single-player game.

Some more about Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game

The video game is set to release later this year, in October. It will be developed by Eidos-Montréal and published by Square Enix. It will be based on Marvel’s comic book series, Guardians of the Galaxy and will be released for Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and other users.

Picture Credits:marvelcountdown-Twitter