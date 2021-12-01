Here's The 'amazing' Advice Tom Holland Received From His Marvel Co-star Elizabeth Olsen

Actor Tom Holland is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited new project, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Phase Four Marvel Cinematic Universe film will release on December 17, 2021, globally and a day earlier in India. The actor recently opened up to GQ in a recent interview and spoke about some ‘amazing’ advice he was given by his Marvel co-star Elizabeth Olsen.

Tom Holland shares ‘amazing piece of advice’ he got from Elizabeth Olsen

Speaking to GQ, the actor stated that Olsen taught him that a mere ‘no’ is a full sentence. He mentioned that this piece of advice meant so much to him because he is an ‘impossible people pleaser’, who goes out of his way to ensure that people like him. He mentioned that it was a great quality to have, but not in his professional life. He mentioned that Olsen’s advice has taken him a long way in life and he now has no issues standing up for himself. He stated that it all changed when he once threw up after a press conference and realised he had given it his all. He also stated that he once told director Jon Watts that a scene was ‘wrong’ and he rewrote and improved it.

Fans were recently over the moon after Spider-Man: No Way Home co-producer, Amy Pascal revealed that Peter Parker would continue to be played by Tom Holland even after the release of the upcoming film. This comes amid rumours that the film would be Holland’s last in the Spider-Man franchise. Apart from that, she also gave fans hints about the development of another Spiderman trilogy.

Sony Pictures recently took to social media to post an all-new poster of the upcoming film ahead of its release. In the new poster, Spider-Man and Dr Strange were seen with Otto Octavius' tentacles surrounding them. The production company also announced that the film would release a day earlier in India than in the United States and would hit the big screens in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. The caption read, “We have some exciting news for all the Spider-Man & Marvel fans! Our favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US!”

Image: AP