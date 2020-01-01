Here's The Complete 'Spies In Disguise' Voice Cast & Character Guide

Directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno, Spies in Disguise is an animated comedy, based on Lucas Martell's short film Pigeon: Impossible. The cast of the movie is led by two top-tier actors and an impressive supporting cast. In Spies in Disguise, a world-renowned espionage expert named Lance Sterling attempts to protect civilians from harm, but he relies heavily on a teenage inventor, Walter Beckett, who likes to travel and create gadgets, but who hasn't quite polished his skills. When an experiment goes wrong and Sterling turns into a pigeon, a tech terrorist named Killian becomes public enemy number one. Here's a complete breakdown of the Spies in Disguise cast and characters. Read ahead to know more -

Spies In Disguise: Voice Cast & Character Guide

Will Smith as Lance Sterling

Lance Sterling is someone who attempts to protect civilians from harm and relies heavily on a teenage inventor to do so. Will Smith, who has voiced Lance Sterling, rose to fame in the 1990s as the lead in NBC’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. By the end of the decade, he starred in blockbusters like Bad Boys, Independence Day, and Men in Black. In 2019, Smith portrayed Genie in Aladdin and had dual roles in Gemini Man. Over the years, he has earned Oscar nominations for performances in Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness.

Rachel Brosnahan as Wendy Beckett

Walter Beckett is Walter Beckett’s mother. Rachel Brosnahan currently stars as the title character in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Previously, she has portrayed Rachel Posner in Netflix’s House of Cards and Abby Isaacs in WGN’s Manhattan.

Karen Gillan as Eyes

Eyes is a spectral analysis quantum optical thermography specialist. Karen Gillan has earlier portrayed Nebula in the Marvel Comic Universe. She also has portrayed Martha in the Jumanji movie franchise. But, before she got her big break in film, she starred in Doctor Who.

Carla Jimenez as Geraldine

Carla Jimenes has voiced the character of Geraldine. Carla Jimenez is well-known for roles in the ABC series Desperate Housewives, Better Off Ted, and the Last Man Standing. She has also portrayed Alba in Fox’s The Mick.

Rashida Jones as Marcy Kappel

Marcy Kappel is an internal affairs agent. Rashida Jones is best known for portraying Karen Filippelli in NBC’s The Office and Ann Perkins in Parks and Recreation. In 2019, she also voiced Alva in the Netflix holiday film Klaus.

DJ Khaled as Ears

Ears is a communications specialist and Eyes’ partner. DJ Khaled is a Grammy-nominated recording artist. On the big screen, he has portrayed himself in Pitch Perfect 3.

Masi Oka as Katsu Kimura

Katsu Kimura is a Japanese arms dealer. Masi Oka has portrayed Hiro Nakamura in NBC’s Heroes. He has also portrayed Dr. Max Bergman in CBS’ Hawaii Five-0.

Reba McEntire as Joy Jenkins

Joy Jenkins is the H.T.U.V. director. A country music icon, Reba McEntire, starred in the early 2000s series Reba on The WB. She has also voiced characters in the 2006 movies Charlotte’s Web and The Fox and the Hound 2.

Ben Mendelsohn as Killian

Killian is the primary villain with a bionic arm. Ben Mendelsohn portrayed Talos in the Marvel Comic Universe and had appeared in blockbusters such as The Dark Knight Rises, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Ready Player One. In 2019, he portrayed King Henry IV in Netflix’s The King, and previously starred as Danny Rayburn in the Netflix series Bloodline.

