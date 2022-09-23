Here's What Amber Heard Thinks About Johnny Depp & Joelle Rich's Rumoured Romance

Months after actor Johnny Depp was rumoured to be dating his lawyer Camille Vasquez, fresh reports of his dating life have once again flooded social media. As per Page Six, Johnny Depp has been dating his former lawyer Joelle Rich who represented the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star during his 2020 libel suit against The Sun.

With the news of his rumoured romance surfacing online, fans were eager to know what Johhny’s ex Amber Heard thinks of the same. A source close to the development said that the Aquaman star isn’t paying much head to Depp’s personal life.

The source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Heard, “doesn't care who he dates and just wants to move forward with her life."

Here's how Amber Heard feels about Johnny Depp's romance

It is pertinent to note, neither Depp nor Rich have publicly confirmed the dating rumours. Interestingly, the latter showed her support to Johnny when she made at least two appearances during Depp's grueling six-week defamation trial against Heard, even though the lawyer wasn't a part of the 59-year-old actor's legal team, thus adding fuel to the romance speculations.

For the unversed, Joelle Rich is a mother of two kids who is in the middle of a divorce. However, she was married when she and Depp first got acquainted. A US Weekly insider spilled beans about how Jonny Depp and Joelle Rich discreetly met in hotels amid the early days of the trial and added how they both were serious about each other. “Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between them. They are the real deal,” a source told the publication.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Joelle was one of the lawyers on Johnny's team who represented him in his libel case in the UK. Johnny had sued The Sun newspaper over their 2018 story that described him as a 'wife-beater' during his marriage to Amber. However, he lost the case.