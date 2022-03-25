Here's Why China Removed Films Starring Keanu Reeves From Its Streaming Platforms

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves' multiple films have been reportedly taken down from several Chinese streaming platforms. As per Variety, this move came after the star's participation in the annual Tibet House Benefit Concert that took place on March 3. The Matrix fame was joined by Laurie Anderson, Iggy Pop, Patti Smith and Cyndi Lauper during the virtual event.

Why are Chinese nationalists protesting against Keanu Reeves?

According to reports, Tibet is a major topic of dispute in China. While Beijing seemingly claims that Tibet is a part of China, Tibetians maintain that they're historically independent. Hence, when Keanu Reeves attended the Tibet-based concert, many Chinese nationalists rose in revolt against the same. If the report is to be believed, then leading Chinese streaming platforms including Tencent Video, Youku and Migu Video have discontinued many of Keanu Reeves films.

However, it is important to note that the Hollywood star hasn't addressed the issue officially as of yet. Further details of the conflict can only be confirmed when Keanu Reeves opens up on the matter. As for the fact, who ordered the deletion yet remains unclear. But it is reported that films like The Matrix, Something's Gotta Give, Speed, The Lake House and more have been scrubbed from the aforementioned Chinese streaming platforms.

In terms of work, Keanu Reeves last shared the screen space with Priyanka Chopra, Jada Pinkett Smith and Neil Patrick Harris in the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise titled The Matrix Resurrections. The plot of the movie is set sixty years after the events in The Matrix Revolutions and follows the life of Neo. He lives a normal life as a video game developer while facing a struggle distinguishing between reality and fantasy.

However, things take a sudden turn when a group of rebels, with the help of a programmed version of Morpheus, free Neo from a new version of the Matrix and fight a new enemy that holds Trinity captive. The actor will next reprise his role as John Wick, a professional hitman and assassin, in Chad Stahelski's neo-noir action thriller film, John Wick: Chapter 4. Distributed by Lionsgate, the film is set to be theatrically released in the United States on March 24, 2023.

Image: AP