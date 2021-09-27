Here’s Why Kim Kardashian Apologised To Her Mother Kris Jenner On Daughter's Day

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account on the occasion of Daughter's Day and reminisced about her teenage years. She posted some pictures from a photoshoot she did in her garage when she was a teenager and penned down an elaborate caption on the occasion. Apart from wishing her daughters, North and Chicago on daughter's day, she also took the opportunity to apologise to her mother, Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian's apology to mom, Kris Jenner on Daughter's Day

Heading to Instagram on the occasion of Daughter's Day, Kim Kardashian posted some throwback pictures. She gave her fans and followers a glimpse into her life as a teen and reminisced about the good old days by sharing a story from the past. She recalled being grounded by her mother for something she didn't do. She wrote, "I remember being grounded here for Kourtney stealing your car just to drive it around the block and somehow even though I didn’t participate I still got in trouble! " Explaining the pictures she posted were in fact clicked in a garage, she wrote, "So we had nothing else to do but do photoshoots in the garage. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️." The reality star chose a quirky way to conclude her apology to her mother and wrote "It was never me, I just listened to what my older sister said and friends. They were such bad influences and I was perfect and for that I’m sorry!"

Kim Kardashian also penned down a new line for her two daughters, North West and Chicago West. She asked the two to 'go easy' on her when they grow up to her the age she was in the pictures she posted. She uploaded a collection of pictures from the archives, in which she can be seen casually dressed in a white t-shirt and a pair of jeans.

Kim Kardashian was recently in the news after her outfit at the Met Gala 2021 went viral. She stunned fans and people across the globe with her full-body-covering Balenciaga all-black outfit. The reality star also had 75-inch hair extensions, for which she spent a whopping $10,000, she revealed in an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian