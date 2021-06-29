Here's Why Kim Kardashian Is 'proud' Of Her Sister Kendall Jenner

The Kardashian – Jenner clan shares a tight bond, which is known to their fans. The girls share pictures with each other and often express how fond they are of each other, in their Instagram posts. Kim Kardashian took to her feed on Monday and shared the reason why she is proud of her younger sister Kendall, always. Find out the reason as you read further and take a look at the picture, she shared.

Kim Kardashian shares why she is always proud of her sister Kendall

Kim took to her Instagram feed on June 28, 2021, and shared a picture of herself, with Kylie, Khloe and Kendall as they post around a storage area piled with boxes of 818 Tequila. The brand is owned by Kendall Jenner and launched this year in May 2021. It is exclusively available in California currently, with plans to expand.

Kim wrote in her caption, “Always proud of my sissy @kendalljenner for creating 818”. The post has attracted more than 1.8 million likes since it was shared and has some interesting reactions by fans and friends in the comments under it. Take a look at some of the comments, here.

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post for sister Khloe’s Birthday

Khloe Kardashian turned a year older on June 27, 2021, and received loving posts from her sisters on the occasion. Kim took to her gram and shared a carousel post, featuring pictures from childhood to recent times of them together. She followed it with a long, expressive caption saying how her sister is one of the most amazing person she knows.

Kim penned, “OMG @khloekardashian Happy Birthday! You seriously are the most amazing magical person I know! You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep! You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister! No one I’d rather have by my side in this lifetime than you!!! I love you!”.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

