Here's Why Michael Jackson Couldn't Compose Music For 'The Hunchback Of Notre Dame'

The Hunchback of Notre Dame released 25 years ago in 1996. The movie which often gets outshined by the other popular titles by the banner was about to have its music done by Michael Jackson. Alan Menken, who has worked on several Disney projects shared this in a recent interview. Read further and find out all that he had to say.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame was almost going to have Michael Jackson's music

The movie is slightly adapted from the novel of the same name by Victor Hugo and was evidently darker than its other versions, also owing to its gloomy soundtrack. In a recent conversation with SlashFilm, which was done to commemorate The Hunchback of Notre Dame's 25th anniversary, Menken opened up about the soundtrack of the 1996 film. He has been the musical collaborator for several Disney projects including Beauty And The Beast and The Little Mermaid.

He went on to add that Jackson showed interest and the two met as well. Alan mentioned that Michael was a huge Disney fan and expressed that he was interested in co-writing the song. Menken says, “I could get a sense of who Michael was. He was a very unique, interesting individual... in his own world”.

Menken shared the details of how it happened and said that Jackson’s assistant reached out to him ‘out of nowhere'. At the time, Michael was also dealing with allegations about inappropriate behaviour with underage kids as well as, his breakup with Lisa Marie Presley. He was keen on changing the headlines around his name and Menken agreed to meet with him and talk possibilities.

Sharing further details, Alan said that both he and Michael spoke, and the latter said that he wanted to produce as well as record some of the songs on the album. However, when Alan took this to Disney, they didn’t take it well and said that they will get back later. Alan mentions that Disney responded and the reps said, “Disney doesn’t want to do this with Michael Jackson”. The music composer also added that no one at Disney was even ready to inform Michael about the same and his late manager ended up delivering the message to MJ or his attorney.

Image: Michael Jackson's Instagram and Still from the movie trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.