Here’s Why Scarlett Johansson And Kevin Feige Were Against OTT Release Of ‘Black Widow’

Black Widow’s recent release created a lot of buzz and made headlines too. However, what was not widely spoken about was that Scarlett Johansson, the star of the film sued Disney over the format of the release of the movie. Additionally, Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios was not in agreement about the OTT release of the film in parallel with its theatrical release.

Scarlett Johansson and Kevin Feige against Black Widow releasing on Disney Plus

After its theatrical and digital release, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney over releasing her film simultaneously along with its theatrical release. The actor was reportedly promised an exclusive theatre run as part of her contract. It has now come to light that even the President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige did not wish for the film to release online and in theatres simultaneously.

According to reports by We Got This Covered, Kevin Feige was completely against Black Widow releasing digitally and in theatres at the same time. The President did not wish to make the much-awaited film available for home viewing. Scarlett Johansson’s character, Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black widow is a prominent female in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and required representation. However, Kevin Feige could not stop Disney from releasing the much-awaited film on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Earlier, Scarlett Johansson opened up about being cast as Black widow. In conversation with BBC Radio 1, the actor mentioned that she has initially missed out on the chance of playing the character in Iron Man 2. She admitted she was ‘pretty bummed’ after she failed to bag the role. The role was supposed to be Emily Blunt's, however, she has to opt-out of it owing to her commitments to Gulliver's Travels. It was post this that the Iron Man director, Jon Favreau approached Scarlett Johansson to take on the role. During the interview, the actor also gave budding actors a piece of advice while speaking about her own experience. She said, “Every opportunity is an opportunity to work, you'll never get a better call than when you thought you lost a job then got it.”

