HFPA Faces Backlash Over Black Lives Matter Email Sent By Ex-President; Releases Statement

Hollywood Foreign Press Association has landed itself in yet another controversy. The organisation consists of LA-based journalists who host the Golden Globes Awards are now facing backlash for the letter that was released earlier regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. After the incident, HFPA released a statement responding to the controversy. Read further to know more.

HFPA releases a statement after ex-President's comment on BLM movement

The association is under fire since February 21 when an LA Times article identified that HFPA doesn't have any Black people among 87 voting members. Later on, the publication went on to report on Monday i.e. April 19 that former HFPA President and current member Philip Berk wrote a letter to the other members and also quoted an article about Black Lives Matter movement which called it a "racist hate movement". It further went on to single out the co-founder Patrisse Cullors and called them a "self-proclaimed trained Marxist". After the letter was released, HFPA members were quite unhappy and went on to send an objection to the email.

After receiving backlash for what the former association President did, Hollywood Foreign Press Association released a statement. As per Variety, HFPA said that the association has dedicated itself to bridging cultural connections and creating a further understanding of different backgrounds through film and TV. They further talked about the email sent by Philip and said that the email doesn't represent and reflect the views and values of the association. They said that they condemn all forms of racism, discrimination and hate speech and that they find such language and content "unacceptable".

As per a source close to the publication, HFPA is currently in talking terms about Philip Berk and they are planning to talk about the situation in the upcoming meetings. The board is also set to discuss taking any actions against him. There has been no statement from the former President.

Apart from this incident and also the no Black members among the voting members, HFPA was under fire for paying a huge amount of money to members who are serving on committees and are also accepting lavish trips. The organization's Golden Globes Awards was affected as various celebrities went on to post on their social media about their disappointment. Since then, the association has committed to adding 13 black members to the committee.

Promo Image Source: Golden Globes' Instagram account