Organisation Behind Golden Globes Pledges To Have 13% Black Membership By Next Ceremony

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association recently shared their plans of expanding their membership to a minimum of 100 members this year with 13 per cent black members. The HFPA received flak from more than 100 PR firms after its 87 constituted body did not contain any black member.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association issues statement on expansion

Following the outcry, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which puts on the Golden Globes, announced that it has unanimously agreed to increase its membership to at least 100 members this year. While sharing their plans to increase its member count, the HFPA issued a statement that read, "As a demonstration of our commitment, the board has unanimously approved a plan to increase membership to a minimum of 100 members this year, with a requirement that at least 13 percent of the membership be Black journalists."



It further vowed, "We are committed to making necessary changes within our organization and in our industry as a whole. We also acknowledge that we should have done more, and sooner." And it added, "While we recognize this is a long-term process, we will continue to be transparent, provide updates, and have confidence in our ability to change and restore trust in our organization and the Golden Globes." READ | Keeley Hazell spotted wearing Jason Sudeikis' Golden Globes tie-dyed hoodie



One of the PR agencies issued an open letter to the HFPA advising them that they would be instructing their clients not to work with the HFPA until changes were made. The letter posted by the firm on Twitter demanded that the organisation "swiftly manifest profound and lasting change to eradicate the longstanding exclusionary ethos and pervasive practice of discriminatory behavior, unprofessionalism, ethical impropriety, and alleged financial corruption."



A statement from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). pic.twitter.com/72kqMb80k9 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 9, 2021

Hollywood celebrities in support

Apart from the reputed PR firms, several prominent celebrities were also on the list who raised their voice on the ongoing controversy. Actress Ellen Pompeo shared an open letter on her Instagram page, criticizing the organization behind the Golden Globe Awards. “I think we can all agree that the governing body of the Golden Globe Awards the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has a membership equity issue that is unacceptable,” Ellen began her post.

“This is a very solvable problem. This is Hollywood, we are master problem solvers. There is a solution here and I have faith we can find it. What we can not do…is leave this problem up to the Black community and all our communities of color to fix. This is not their problem, it’s ours," she concluded. Followed by Ellen was actress Olivia Wilde used #TimesUpGlobes wghile raising her voice against discrimination. “I support and congratulate all the nominees, but the HFPA needs to change in meaningful ways,” Olivia Wilde tweeted along with a picture of a cracked Golden Globe award. “Cosmetic fixes are not enough.” Actor Sterling brown also shared a picture of a cracked trophy and wrote, "To be nominated for a Golden Globe is a tremendous honor. To win one is a dream come true. It can affect the trajectory of an individual’s career…it certainly has with mine.” Other stars like Kerry Washington, Jurnee Smollett, Amy Schumer, America Ferrera, Busy Phillips, Dakota Johnson, Laura Dern, and many more reposted the image.

(Image credit: AP)