High School Musical's Couple Corbin Bleu And Monique Coleman To Reunite This Christmas

This Christmas is going to be a treat for all High School Musical fans, as one of the couples from Disney's teen movie is set to reunite for the first time in a while. Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman, who played a couple in the High School Musical trilogy, will co-star in a new Christmas musical this year. Both the actors themselves shared the news with their fans via social media.

High School Musical's Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman reunite

Monique Coleman took to the Twitter handle to share the news with her fans. She followed a social media trend to surprise her fans, in which she shared two photos with "How it started", and "How it is going" written on them. Corbin then reshared Monique's post on Twitter.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/GkTNZgW0SC — Monique Coleman (@gimmemotalk) May 19, 2021

Their fans could not keep calm after seeing the two actors come together after over a decade. They expressed their excitement by commenting on the post. A fan wrote, "IM ABOUT TO WATCH THIS WITH MY HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL BLANKET", while another one wrote, "14-year-old me just DIED".

Both the actors also took to their Instagram handles to share the news with them. Through the caption, Monique expressed her excitement about working with Corbin. She wrote, "This has been the hardest secret to keep!!! Starring in a @lifetimetv Christmas Movie has always been a dream of mine, but never in a million years did I think I’d get share the screen with one my favorite people !!! @corbinbleu & I are SO excited to join the #ItsAWonderfulLifetime this winter in #AChristmasDanceReunion 🎄🎁♥️💫" in the caption.

On the other hand, Corbin claimed that his fans will love the upcoming film. He wrote, "I’ve got an early Christmas present for you! 🎁 Coming this winter, I’ll be joining the #ItsAWonderfulLifetime lineup in #AChristmasDanceReunion with @_moniquecoleman!". At the end he also wrote, "You are going to love this!!! 😉".

Corbin and Monique in High School Musical

Corbin Bleu in High School Musical played the role of a basketball player named Chad. His character was best friends with Troy in the film. Monique Coleman in High School Musical played Gabriella's best friend named Lucy. Lucy and Chad became a couple in this 2000s trilogy. High School Musical stars Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in the lead roles.

