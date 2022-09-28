Hilaria Baldwin Reveals She Feels 'mama Guilt' After Birth Of Seventh Baby

Alec Baldwin, who is set to make his comeback in movies nearly five months after the Rust shooting incident, recently left his fans elated by announcing the birth of his seventh baby with his wife Hilaria Baldwin. As Hilaria embarks on another journey of motherhood, she took to her social media handle and confessed that she didn't want her other kids to feel neglected because of her newborn baby.

Hilaria Baldwin sheds light on her mama guilt after the arrival of her seventh baby

Hilaria Baldwin recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note on her Instagram stories stating that she wanted to make sure that her other babies didn't feel neglected because she had to take care of her newborn seventh baby. Reflecting on her feelings, she mentioned that bringing the baby home was magical and added how it was a transition that everyone would feel. She went on to add how she was trying to balance her new round of motherhood while being there for her other kids. Hilaria mentioned that with breastfeeding, healing, and hustling to assure that all her kids feel that she was there for them, she wanted to be the best mother she could be. She also shared pictures to give her fans a glimpse into how she was trying to manage all her kids while wondering whether she was doing everything right or not.

“Bringing baby home is magical..and it’s always a transition that we all feel,” she wrote. “I am trying to balance [being a] new mom again. With breastfeeding, healing, and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be.”

“Am I getting it right?” Baldwin added. “Def not all the time…mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: all over the place 7th time around. I know this is a process.”

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh baby together on September 22. They took to their respective Instagram handles and announced the same as they shared some glimpses of their newborn and expressed happiness about becoming parents again. Hilaria Baldwin posted a video clip along with a heartfelt note on the arrival of her baby. She wrote, “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, ilaria catalina irena 9-22-22 6lbs 13oz Both she and I are happy and healthy Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you”

Image: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin