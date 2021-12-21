Hilaria Baldwin Rubbishes Rumours She & Husband Alec Were Pulled Over By Police In Hampton

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin, on Tuesday, took to her verified Instagram handle and slammed the reports that claimed that she and her husband were pulled over by the police in the Hamptons on Saturday. She posted a self-recorded video and explained that they were 'getting chased' by a photographer, with whom they've had 'problems repeatedly'. She explained that the pair had asked a police officer for help.

In the video, Hilaria stated that she and Alec, who were in the car with their eldest daughter, Carmen Gabriela, drove around 'until' they spotted an officer they felt could come to their aid. She said, "I drove around, with Alec and Carmen in the car until I found a police officer and asked for help from the people chasing me. One in particular that harasses us in such an ugly way got out and started screaming at the police and at me," she wrote. "Saying he is at work, and I am getting in his way—apparently because I won't let him violate me and my family."

Hilaria added, "She made him move is [sic] car. She told me to always reach out for help—it gets scary. So, he takes the photos he took, and says I got pulled over. Where I was driving around, looking for someone to help me." She concluded by calling out outlets for 'writing made up stuff' and said that she 'won't be silent while they cause harm.'

As for the caption, Hilaria penned, "I took this the other day after an incident where I was getting chased by paps in cars. I decided not to post because how many times do I have to complain about this? I’m even sick of me bringing it up. I just changed my mind because someone just told me that the ny post and other tabloids said I got pulled over. THIS IS NOT TRUE AND A LIE."

About Rust tragedy

In an unfortunate incident that took place earlier this year, Alec Baldwin, while at the sets of the film Rust, accidentally shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured movie director, Joel D'souza. Hutchins was killed and the film's helmer Joel Souza was wounded when a prop gun that Baldwin was holding fired, discharging a live round that was not supposed to be on the set.

According to an American court, Santa Fe court in New Mexico judge signed a search warrant for his phone to be seized following the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on Thursday, Dec. 16 authorising the investigation officers to search through Baldwin’s phone and find any relevant data in connection with the fatal shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie set on October 21. An Apple iPhone is "believed to be in his possession,” the judge informed, as per several reports.

