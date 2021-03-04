Hilaria Baldwin Shares A Picture Of Her 5½ Months Old Son Edu With Newborn Daughter Lucia

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her little ones. She shared a picture of her youngest two children on her Instagram story. In the picture, one can see her son, Edu, 5 and a half months old, and newborn daughter, Lucia.

About Hilaria Baldwin's kids

Her children can be seen taking a nap while she clicked them. Both were in night suits and slept beside one another. Hilaria captioned her post by writing, “My babies.” Take a look below.

Earlier, Hilaria shared a picture of her newborn daughter along with her eldest daughter, Carmen Gabriela. In the picture, Carmen hugged Lucia while they slept. She simply captioned her post by writing, “Sisters.”

On March 2, Hilaria announced the name of her newborn daughter on Instagram. She shared a picture of her daughter and penned a short note in the caption. She said, "We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."

Hilaria Baldwin's family photos

On March 1, Hilaria treated her fans with yet another post. She posted a group photo of her kids as they posed beside her. The picture included Carmen Gabriela, 7½, Rafael Thomas, 5½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4½, Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Edu, 5½ months, and newborn daughter, Lucia. In her caption, she wrote, “7” with a red heart emoji.

A few days ago, Hilaria shared a picture of her kids along with Alec. They were all dressed in warm winter clothes. They raised one of their hand in the air. Alec was seen carrying Edu in his arms while striking the pose. Hilaria captioned her post by writing, “Statue of Liberty pose.”

More about Hilaria and Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin met by chance in Manhattan. They tied the knot on June 30, 2012. The couple got married in New York. They gave birth to their first child, Carmen Gabriela in August 2013. According to People, the couple welcomed daughter Lucia via surrogate after giving birth to son Edu Pao Lucas in September. Alec Baldwin, 62, is also a father to a 25-year-old daughter Ireland whose mother is actress Kim Basinger.

