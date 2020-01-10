Hilarious Emmys Roasts Of All Times That You Need To Know About

Emmys Awards recognizes excellence in the television industry and is in line with the prestigious Academy Award, the Tony Award, and the Grammy Award. The Emmys Red Carpet is always in people's interest, not because of fascinating appearances, but because many celebrities and others are being roasted. Look at some of the best roasts so far:

Times when Hollywood was roasted on Emmys

Jimmy Kimmel And Stephen Colbert Roast 2019 Emmys Over Lack Of Host:

The duo was a little upset about the fact that 2019 Emmys awards do not have a host this year. The comedians have hosted the award show in the past. The guys tried to explain the audience, why this show sucks because of the lack of emcee. Check out the hilarious video here-

Michael Che's first roast was about crime at 2018 Emmy awards

Co-host Michael Che's first joke at the 2018 Emmy Awards was about sex crimes. The opening line of the duo were "It is an honour to be here sharing this night with the many, many talented and creative people in Hollywood who haven't been caught yet." Colin Jost followed up by saying, "This year the audience is allowed to drink in their seats. I hope you're excited about that." After the cheering, he said, "the one thing Hollywood needs right now are people losing their inhibitions at a work function." Check out the video here-

When Matt Damon roasted Jimmy Kimmel:

At the 2016 Emmy Awards, Matt Damon appeared on stage at the 2016 Emmys to hilariously mock the loss of Jimmy Kimmel, who lost the award with John Oliver for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

When Donald Trump was mocked at Emmys

Throughout the entire duration of the 69th Primetime Emmys Awards, held in Downtown Los Angeles earlier, the US President was on the receiving end of numerous barbs, witticisms and outright insults. It started right from the start with the opening monolog by host Stephen Colbert- "We think Donald Trump is the biggest TV celebrity of the last year," Colbert noted.

