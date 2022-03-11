Hilary Duff recently came across Indian culture via her co-star Suraj Sharma in the latest sitcom How I Met Your Father. The actor revealed Sharma brought a different type of energy to the sets of the sitcom, which is why she was very impressed by the Indian culture. In a recent interview, the 34-year-old expressed how fascinating she found the Indian culture and revealed she wishes to visit the country.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Hilary Duff revealed how she met with the Indian culture by being friends with Suraj Sharma, who essayed the role of Sid in the sitcom.

Hilary Duff shared with the leading daily that Sharma brought a different level of energy to the sets of HIMYF. She said, "I see that in just Suraj showing up to work every day. He is the one dancing in the trailer, pumping us all up when it's like 6:30 in the morning. He is always the glass half full when I'm not always that way. It is really a breath of fresh air. And if that's a representation of Indian culture and Indian people, then sign me up."

The 34-year-old star further mentioned she is fascinated by Indian culture and expressed her view about the country. She said, "I'm very fascinated by the culture. It just seems like people do have wide-open hearts, and that there is a lot of acceptance. People love to have a good time. It is colourful, there's food and partying and celebrations. It seems like Indian culture really celebrates life."

How I Met Your Father aired earlier this year on Disney+ Hotstar. The show is the sequel to the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The show revolves around Sophie, who tells her son the story of how she met his father. The show features Hilary Duff in the lead role. It also has Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Josh Peck, Kim Cattrall, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Leighton Meester and Tien Tran.

Image: Instagram/@hilaryduff