Hilary Duff Hangs Out With Ex Joel Madden, Wife Nichol Richie 'all The Time': Actor

Actress Hilary Duff recently opened up about her friendship with her ex Joel Madden. The duo were in a relationship almost two decades ago, but the star revealed that they are still friends. Hilary Duff even revealed during an interview that she’s friends with not only Joel Madden, but his wife, Nicole Richie.

Hilary Duff spoke with Andy Cohen in an interview on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. Cohen brought up a picture from February 2022 to inquire about it. The picture in question featured Hilary and her husband Matthew Koma along with Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie.

The former Disney actor revealed that they were going through a “date night,” though it wasn’t for the star. It turns out that the Lizzie McGuire star and Matthew Koma are neighbours to the Good Charlotte frontman and his wife, she revealed. She added that they “hang out all the time.”

“We’re neighbours and we actually hang out all the time,” said Hilary Duff. She added, “I was just in her driveway honking for [Nicole] to come to drink wine with us the other day."

The picture in question further included Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz along with his girlfriend Meagan Camper and music executive Josh Abraham with his partner Gina Abraham.

Duff revealed that her husband Matthew Koma has no problems with the two remaining close friends. She revealed to Cohen how Koma has even joked about it a number of times, and in one instance, used Photoshop to prank her on Valentine’s Day.



The many projects of Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff is currently working on How I Met Your Father, the spin-off of the highly popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother. She is popular for her roles in Disney’s Lizzie McGuire and Agent Cody Banks.

Other projects by the star are A Cinderella Story, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Cheaper by the Dozen, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, According to Greta and Beauty & The Briefcase.