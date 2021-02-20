Hilary Duff Makes Radical Hair Transformation Ahead Of Her Due Date | See Picture

Hilary Duff has taken to Instagram in order to reveal her radical new hair colour which she has adopted ahead of her due date. As one can see in the image below, the Younger actor has gone ahead with a light blue colour just presumably days before her secondborn enters the world. The post in question also sees Hilary crediting celebrity hairstylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee for her new look. The post can be found below as well as on Hilary Dugg's Instagram handle.

A look at Hilary Duff's hair colour:

As one can see, through the post above, she has addressed the speculations surrounding the reason behind Hilary Duff's hair colour on the part of her mother. While talking about the same, Hilary Duff is trying to communicate that she is not trying to say anything to her family through her latest hairdo and she has no idea about the gender of her soon-to-be-born child. In addition to the same, the actor can be seen sharing that in order to make her hair look like the way it does now, the actor spent almost an entire day with her stylists.

About Hilary Duff's pregnancy:

During the last few days of October 2020, the actor revealed that she and her husband, Matthew Koma are expecting a new addition to their family through an Instagram post. She did the same through the help of her own unique brand of humour. The video also saw that the couple was all smiles for the camera, with Koma caressing her wife and Disney alum's stomach. The post through which Hilary Duff's pregnancy was announced by the actor herself can be found below as well as on her Instagram handle.

Hilary Duff's Pregnancy Announcement Post:

As reported earlier, this will be Duff and Koma’s second child together. The couple already has a daughter, who goes by the name of Banks Violet Bair. In addition to the two, Hilary also shares a son with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. The name of that child is Luca Cruz Comrie.

