Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma Welcome Second Child, Actor Names Her Daughter Mae

Actor-singer Hilary Duff and singer-songwriter Matthew Koma have welcomed their second child together, a daughter. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the "Younger" star revealed that the baby was born earlier this week on March 24.

The 33-year-old also said that they have named their daughter Mae."Mae James Bair - We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," Duff wrote alongside a photograph of the baby, alongside Koma, their elder daughter Banks (two), and Duff's son Luca. The former Disney star announced the birth of the newborn on Friday on social media without giving out many details. READ | Hilary Duff announces 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot being shelved due to creative differences

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and many other celebrities congratulated the couple. Hilary also took to her IG stories and shares a few pictures with her newborn. Take a look —

During quarantine, while Duff was pregnant with Mae, she revealed on social media that she got exposed to COVID-19 and quarantined from her family. Duff and Koma, also 33, tied the knot in December 2019 in Los Angeles, before welcoming their first child Banks the year prior. Duff shares nine-year-old Luca with ex-husband, ice hockey player Mike Comrie.

Hilary is popular for her roles in the TV series Lizzie McGuire as well as The Lizzie McGuire Movie. She has also appeared in films such as Agent Cody Banks, Cheaper by the Dozen, A Cinderella Story, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, War, Inc, Beauty, and the Briefcase, and many more. She married Canadian National Hockey League player Mike Comrie in August 2010. However, the duo parted ways in January 2014.

Hilary Duff's pregnancy announcement post:

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.