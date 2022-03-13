Hilary Duff Narrates Experience Of Attending Justin Bieber Concert With 9-year-old Son

Popular actor Hilary Duff, who was recently seen in the sitcom How I Met Your Father spent some quality time with her oldest son Luca lately. The actor and her son went to a Justin Bieber concert and seemed to have the time of their lives. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she narrated the experience and mentioned she felt a 'little naughty' taking Luca to the concert, as it was on a school night.

Hilary Duff at Justin Bieber concert with Luca

The actor spoke to the publication and explained how much fun she and her son had at the concert. She mentioned that the 9-year-old was falling asleep during some of the songs, but got up and began dancing when the more popular hit numbers by Justin Bieber were being sung. The actor also mentioned she can't believe her son is 9-years-old and would soon be turning 10. She mentioned that her life as a mother so far has been an 'adventure' and that it gave her several memories and a whole lot of confidence. She also shared several videos of her and Luca singing along with Bieber on her social media account. She told Entertainment Tonight,

"We went and we ate delicious pasta. It was so much fun and he was falling asleep on my shoulder during the album songs and then when the hits would come on he would pop up and be like dancing. I can't believe I'm at this age and I've been a mom, like, he's turning 10 this month so I've been a mom for 10 years. Today, I was sitting there thinking about what I'm going to write in his birthday card 'cause I don't know what I would have been doing these 10 years. It's been such an adventure, and he gave me this confidence and these memories."

Hilary Duff is a mother to three kids, Banks and Mae, who she shares with her husband Matthew Koma and Luca, whom she shares with her ex, Mike Comrie. The actor often takes to her social media account to share glimpses of her life as a mom, especially with her youngest, Mae, who is 11-months-old.

Image: Instagram/@hilaryduff