Hilary Duff was recently seen in the spinoff version of How I Met Your Mother. The-34 years-old is a doting mother to her 10-year-old son Luca. Hilary shares a very special bond with her kids and her Instagram is proof of that. The A Cinderella Story actor is very active when it comes to treating her fans with some adorable pictures of her little munchkins.

As her eldest son Luca Cruz turns a year older on Monday, the mother of three shared a heartfelt post on social media expressing her love for her child.

Hilary Duff wishes her son Luca Cruz on his birthday

On Monday, the HIMYF star took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming wish for her son Luca. Hilary shared a picture of Luca on his tenth birthday. In the caption, she mentions how time flees so soon and it was a pleasure to watch her son grow. The Beauty & the Briefcase actor also calls him the 'greatest kid.'

Sharing the picture, she captioned the post as "Oh my heart…10 years old! Luca Cruz what a gift you are to all that know you. I can’t imagine how it’s already been 10 years since I got to first hold you in my arms and meet your big blue eyes …. This time with you has been something I can’t even explain. It’s my pleasure to watch you grow. To know your heart and be loved by you. You are magic and I can’t wait to see all the cool things you do and will teach me over the next 10 years. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GREATEST KID AROUND ♥️ I’m going to try and only cry a few times today 🥺🥺🥺"

Take a look at the post:

Hilary Duff's son penned the sweetest poem at her wedding

Last year, Hilary shared a heartwarming poem penned by son Luca for her wedding with Matthew Koma. She took to her Instagram stories and shared the poem, which goes somewhat like this "Out family is a galaxy, shooting across the cosmos, magical dreams of mine [sic]. in my family's heart and shiny love in our souls (brit electric zooming through when we are playing tag) [sic]. Sister pulling on me in the morning waiting for me to smile. I am your example...I will stand up for you protect you. Always dream with you".

Uploading the story, Hilary wrote," "He wrote something really beautiful. He was so brave to get up and talk into the microphone."

Image: Instagram@hilaryduff