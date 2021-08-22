Hilary Duff Shares Heartwarming Poem Penned By Son Luca For Her Wedding With Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is surely digging through her memories while nursing herself back to health as she recently shared her son Luca Comrie's sweetest moments that transpired at her 2019 wedding to Matthew Koma. On Saturday, the 33-year-old, who is set to star in the How I Met Your Father series, and is recovering from COVID-19 infection, shared an Instagram story showcasing a video posted by her husband Matthew Koma, where one can see a framed handwritten poem her son wrote and read, for their new blended family. The poem was written for the duo's nuptials in 2019 when Luca was just 7 years old.

Hilary Duff's son penned the sweetest poem at her wedding

Hilary, who is mother to the 9-year-old Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, shared her son's poem, which went like," "Out family is a galaxy, shooting across the cosmos, magical dreams of mine [sic]. in my family's heart and shiny love in our souls (brit electric zooming through when we are playing tag) [sic]. Sister pulling on me in the morning waiting for me to smile. I am your example...I will stand up for you protect you. Always dream with you.". Uploading the story, Hilary wrote," "He wrote something really beautiful. He was so brave to get up and talk into the microphone.".

Duff and Koma tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Beverly Hills home in December 2019. The actor has previously mentioned Luca's original's composition at their wedding in a cover interviewer to Parents magazine.

Both Luca and Hilary and Matthew's firstborn sister Banks Violet Bair were seen having a gala time at their wedding. They both even took the mic to make an announcement to the guests. An eyewitness E! News that they thanked the guests for being present post which they yelled ' Party' after which everyone went into a fit of laughter, getting a big kick out of them.

The star also shared an adorable of her daughter Banks as she lays inside a sleeping bag wearing a Black Panther mask. Hilary wrote, "When dad has the kids.".

Hilary Duff tests positive for COVID-19

Disney alum Hilary Duff recently took to her Instagram account to update her fans about her health. The Cinderella Story actress announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 due to the Delta variant that is currently running rampant in California, USA. Along with it, she also uploaded a picture of herself lying in bed on her Instagram stories on Friday, captioning it "little b****."( with a likely reference to the Delta variant).

On the work front, Hilary Duff is currently filming How I Met Your Father, the Hulu spinoff to How I Met Your Mother. It also stars Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Brandon Michael Hall.

